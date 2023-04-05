 Ethiopian parliament removes immunity of an MP in rare move

Ethiopian parliamentarians on Tuesday lifted the immunity of fellow member of parliament, Chala Wata (Dr) in a rare parliamentary move.

Chala was accused of involvement in corrupt procurement practices and having millions of Ethiopia birr currency deposited in his private bank account during the period when he was President of Blue-Hora University, located in Ethiopia’s Oromia region.

He was also accused of owning a private residence registered under his wife’s name.

The motion to lift former Bule-Hora University President’s immunity was tabled by Etsegenet Mengistu, Chairperson of the Legal, Justice and Democracy Affairs Standing Committee of the Ethiopian parliament.

The vote to strip Chala of his immunity was approved with near unanimous vote, with the exception of one abstention vote.