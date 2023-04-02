EHRC accuses Oromia region of discriminatory ejections, house demolitions 

The state backed Ethiopia Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Sunday accused authorities in Oromia region of engaging in discriminatory ejections and house demolitions.

In a press statement sent to Mereja on Friday, EHRc said it has investigated forced ejections and house demolitions in Burayu, Sebeta, Legetafo-Legedadi and Mene-Abichu areas of Oromia region located in close proximity to Addis Ababa.

EHRC disclosed it has discovered discriminatory house demolitions in several areas it inspected, including an instance of ethnically discriminatory house demolitions in Qes-Sefer area, Legetafo- Legadadi district.

The EHRC report said local officials deny the house demolitions are discriminatory in nature, but those whose homes have been demolished reject this denial.

The EHRC report didn’t disclose the specific identity of the ethnic groups it said are apparently being targeted in the house demolitions.

The Commission also disclosed its investigating instances of rights abuses during the house demolitions campaigns including at least one death and multiple instances of bodily harm.

Earlier this year, the Oromia region established Shaggar city, comprising of about dozen sub-cities and 36 districts surrounding Addis Ababa. This has meant large chunk of Addis Ababa’s outskirts now is under the administration of the new city administration.