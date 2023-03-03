UN launches nearly 4 bln USD funding appeal to meet needs of more than 20 mln people in Ethiopia

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on Tuesday appealed for 3.99 billion U.S. dollars to help more than 20 million people across Ethiopia.

The UNOCHA in its Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) report for 2023, said the funds are needed to meet the humanitarian needs of tens of millions of Ethiopians including an estimated 4.6 million Internally Displaced People (IDPs).

Even though the UNOCHA report said peace in northern Ethiopia after two years of war had facilitated improved access, humanitarian needs stemming from the two-year conflict are still high.

The UN report disclosed intercommunal violence in parts of Oromia, Somali, Sidama and Southern regions continues to trigger internal displacement in the country.

The report also disclosed drought has driven more than 516,00 individuals in parts of Somali, Afar and Oromia regions into displacement.