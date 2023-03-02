Ethiopia political party says security forces killed its member during Adwa victory day celebrations

The National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) political party disclosed on Thursday late afternoon its member has been killed by security forces during Adwa victory day celebrations in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

In a press statement, NAMA, said Million Wedage, was shot dead by security forces earlier today. According to NAMA the deceased was a Physics teacher at Menelik II school in the capital.

NAMA condemned the killing of its member and called on security forces who allegedly did the killing and other abuses as the well as their superiors to be held legally accountable.

NAMA had participated in Ethiopia’s last general elections held in June 2021, garnering several parliamentary and regional council seats.

The party also has representation within the administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, with NAMA Chairman, Belete Molla currently holding the position of Ethiopia Minister of Innovation and Technology.

Several other NAMA senior officials hold official positions in Addis Ababa city administration and Amhara region.

Security forces earlier on Thursday used batons and tear gas to prevent Addis Ababa residents from celebrating Adwa victory day, multiple media reports indicate.

Multiple video based media reports indicate, special forces soldiers and police beat the city’s residents with batons and shot tear gas at them when they tried to congregate at Menelik square to celebrate the 127-year anniversary of the Victory of Adwa.

In recent days, security forces have been harassing traditional clothes makers and confiscating t-shirts which they arbitrarily deemed to be contrary to state-sanctioned narrative on the holiday. Security forces have also reportedly closed down several traditional clothes shops.

The battle of Adwa on March 2,1896, which is also referred as the first Ethiopian-Italian war, marks the first decisive black victory against a colonizer force in the African continent.

The battle of Adwa which was mainly fought in the Adwa mountains around 980 kms north of Addis Ababa, is believed to have inspired other liberation fighters in the continent and around the world.