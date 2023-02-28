Ethiopia capital mayor says “migration, illegal secret societies” danger to city

Mayor of Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, Adanech Abiebie, on Monday said migration to the city and illegal secret societies are a danger to the city.

Speaking at six months’ performance report meeting of Addis Ababa city administration, Adanech claimed there is need to work intently in the city on the dangers of migration and secret societies in the capital.

The mayor also said there is need for strengthened fight against extremism, anti-unity thoughts and politically motivated media campaigns.

Adanech’s statement on dangers of “migration and illegal secret societies” comes as passengers from other regions of Ethiopia especially from Amhara region complain of government backed efforts to block them from entering the city.

The Ethiopian government is also cracking down on media professionals and followers of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewhado Church in the city.

Security forces are also currently violently demolishing the house of working class Ethiopians in Addis Ababa on the pretext the houses are built illegally or that the plots are wanted for government projects.