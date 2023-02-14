Prominent Ethiopian journalist Tewodros Asfaw arrested by security forces

Prominent Ethiopian social commentator and journalist Tewodros Asfaw has been arrested by security forces, a family member disclosed on Tuesday.

Biniam Asfaw, the brother of the abducted journalist said Tewodros was taken from his house in the Tulu-Dimtu area on the outskirts of Addis Ababa by security forces earlier today, according to a report in the Addis Ababa-based online media outlet Addis Maleda.

Biniam said Tewodros was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by four plain-clothed security officers and two federal police personnel.

Tewodros was reportedly taken after his arrest to the Federal Police Crime Investigation Bureau in the Mexico street area of Addis Ababa.

Tewodros, a young aspiring media star is known for his sharp opinions in various online-based media outlets such as Abay media and Addis Zeybe.

In recent weeks, the administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been engaging in a mass crackdown campaign, in a bid to silence voices over its totalitarian policies.

In recent days, scores of ordinary citizens and clergy have been rounded up by the federal government as part of its crackdown against dissenting voices to its efforts to split the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewhado Church, the east African country’s single largest religious institution.