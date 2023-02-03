Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed holds face to face discussion with TPLF leaders  

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday held face to face discussion with leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached between the federal government and TPLF in Pretoria, South Africa.

It was the first time that PrimeMinister Abiy Ahmed held an official discussion with TPLF leaders including TPLF Spokesperson Getachew Reda, General Tsadikan Gebretensay and Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede after a bloody conflict broke out in November 2020 in northern Ethiopia.

According to state run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) Abiy along with his delegation consisting of his Security Advisor Redwan Hussien and Justice Minister Gedeon Timotoes met with TPLF leaders at a place called Halal Kela in Koyisha zone of Ethiopia’s Southern region.

“We have assessed the implementation of the peace deal and discussed how to successfully implement it,” Getachew told EBC. He said the implementation of the peace deal is promising.

“There is no intention among the people of Tigray or TPLF to go back to war,” said Getachaw who also admitted that the conflict in northern Ethiopia has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and millions others displaced.

He said even though banks are open in Tigray, their services are not going on at a desired level due to absence of enough cash in the banks.

“We are building trust in one another,” said Redwan Hussien, Security Advisor of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Redwan said there is better clarity among us and commitment to fully implement the peace deal for the good of Ethiopia and its people.