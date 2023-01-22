Prominent Ethiopian private firm farm vandalized by suspected OLA rebels: Report

A 200 hectares sized agricultural plot owned by a prominent Ethiopian private firm, Luna Farm Export and Slaughterhouse has been vandalized by suspected Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) fighters, the Addis Ababa based private broadsheet newspaper, Ethiopiareporter disclosed on Sunday.

Citing anonymous sources, Ethiopianreporter disclosed the horticulture and fruits farm located around 104 kilometers east of Addis Ababa was vandalized by suspected Shene (OLA) rebels on Monday, January 16. The farm is located at 14 kilometers distance from Koka city in East Shoa Zone of Oromia region.

Shene is a common term used by the Ethiopian government to describe the rebels it has designated as terrorist entity while the rebels describe themselves as Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

Ethiopianreporter disclosed Ethiopian army personnel had arrived in the aftermath of the attack, but left few days later stoking safety fears among the farm workers.

The attack on Luna Farms reportedly left generators, office supplies as well as farm equipments destroyed.

Ethiopianreporter further disclosed the attack on Luna farms has unsettled other big horticulture, vegetables and fruits producers in the area. Luna Farms and other agricultural firms in the area employ more than 7,000 locals, according to Ethiopianreporter.

Luna Farm Export and Slaughterhouse, is a firm known across Addis Ababa and in other parts of Ethiopia for its chain of greengrocers. The firm also owns an abattoir.