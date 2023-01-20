Two military commanders of Amhara Special Force shot and wounded, Eritrean troops withdraw from Tigray in large numbers

Two military commanders of the Amhara Special Force (ASF) were shot and wounded on Friday in Gonder city of Ethiopia’s Amhara regional state, Mereja.com sources have disclosed.

Commissioner Wagnew Azeze, Brigade Head of the ASF and Dagnachew Belete Peace and Security Head of the Central Gonder were injured in a shooting as they were enjoying themselves in the city.

No detailed information reached Mereja.com about the suspect of the shooting and current health conditions of the commanders.

Meanwhile, the Eritrean troops are withdrawing from Adwa and Axum cities of Ethiopia’s Tigray region in large numbers.

Loaded on Scania buses, Sinotruks and Isuzus, Eritrean troops who came from a place called Endabagerima made their way to Eritrea, crossing Axum and Adwa cities, the eyewitnesses told Mereja.com.

According to the eyewitnesses, the troops played victory songs as they left the cities, weaving the Eritrean flag.

Two days ago, several Eritrean soldiers left from Tigray region to Rama of Eritrea . It is not clear if the Eritrean troops fully withdrew from the region.

The Eritrean troops have been fighting along with the federal government of Ethiopia against the Tigrayan forces. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was blamed to have pulled Eritrea into the two year war by firing rockets at Asmara, Eritrea’s capital during the first days of the two-year conflict.

The two-year conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions. The peace agreement signed between Addis Ababa and Mekelle in Pretoria, South Africa has brought some normalcy to Tigray families that can now reconnect as the region comes out of along stretch of isolation from the rest of the country.