Ethiopian Airlines to add Atlanta as fifth U.S. destination: statement

Ethiopia’s national air carrier Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) announced on Wednesday evening its to add Atlanta city, as its fifth U.S. destination.

In a press statement sent to Mereja.com, Ethiopian said it has finalized all preparations to commence four times weekly flight between Addis Ababa and Atlanta starting from May 16, 2023.

The airlines currently operates flights to Chicago, Newark, New York and Washington D.C.

The United States is believed to have one of the largest Ethiopian origin population concentrations in the world, with many people of Ethiopian origin living in cities like Atlanta and Washington D.C.

Founded in 1946, Ethiopian Airlines is one of the oldest African air carriers with more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five countries. The airlines also flies to 22 domestic destinations.

Ethiopian earned around five billion U.S. dollars in revenues during the last Ethiopian budget year 2021/2022, which ended on July 7.