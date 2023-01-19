Ethiopian government accuses TPLF of disseminating destructive and unfounded information

The government of Ethiopia has urged the Tigray People’s Liberation Front(TPLF) to refrain from disseminating ‘destructive information’ as the implementation of the peace deal is ‘going well’.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday, Minister of Government Communication Service (GCS) of Ethiopia, Dr. Legesse Tulu said some leaders of the TPLF are engaged in dissemination of unfounded information in contrast to the principles of the peace deal reached in Pretoria, South Africa.

The minister said some TPLF leaders are engaged in unfounded allegations that involve characterization of neighboring regions’ security forces as ‘massacrers’.

Legesse said the TPLF leaders have also been engaged in holding the federal security forces accountable for all destructions and crimes occurred in Tigray region.

“The peace deal states that the parties should refrain from disseminating negative information against one another,” said Legesse, warning that such defamation would negatively impact the implementation of the peace deal.

According to the minister, the TPLF has continued breaching the cease fire agreement one way or another as well as pushing the people of Tigray for another round of conflict.

Legesse said the government has already informed the TPLF leaders to refrain from such defamation and to make immediate rectification.

Meanwhile, TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda said the Eritrean troops are not withdrawing from Ethiopia’s Tigray region and it is unlikely they are willing to do so shortly.

Getachew also blamed Olusengun Obasanjo, former Nigerian President and lead mediator of Ethiopia’s peace deal for interfereing in the duty of the AU Team of Experts which is in charge of monitoring implementation of the peace deal.

In a recent interview with Financial Times, Obasanjo said Eritrean troops are withdrawing from the Tigray region and reached at the border areas.

Getachew rejected Obsanjo’s claim as ‘far from the truth’ and warned that his comment could interrupt the duty of the monitoring team.