Meaza Ashenafi and her deputy resign as president and deputy president of Ethiopia’s Supreme Court

The Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives on Tuesday approved the appointment of Assistant Professor Tewdros Mihret, from Addis Ababa University as President of Ethiopia’s Supreme Court.

The senior house also approved the appointment of Federal Supreme Court Judge, Abeba Embiale, as Deputy President of the Supreme Court.

The new appointment came following the resignation of Meaza Ashenafi, and her deputy,Solomon Areda as president and deputy president of the Supreme Court respectively in resignation letters they had submitted to the parliament.

The letters did not state the reason for their resignation and opposition political party representatives complained over the failure of the government to mention the reasons for resignations.

Chief Justice Meaza and herdeputy Solomon were nominated by PM Abiy Ahmed to the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) On 01 Nov. 2018 during which both received aunanimous vote from the House.

Solomon has recently been appointed as a half-time judge of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal for theterm 2023-2030 by the United Nations General Assembly’s 34th plenary meeting at the elections held on the 15th of November 2022 in New York.

Unlike the usual practice,Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not attend the appointment of the new justicechiefs but Government Whip Tesfaye Beljigie proposed the appointments on behalf of the Prime Minister.