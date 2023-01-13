Ethiopian Institution of the Ombudsman criticizes house demolition campaign: Report

The Ethiopian Institution of the Ombudsman (EIO) has criticized recent house demolition campaign in and around Addis Ababa, according to a report from the privately owned Addis Ababa based media outlet Ahadu Radio FM 94.3.

Speaking to Ahadu Radio, Chief Executive Ombudsman of of EIO, Endale Haile, said recent house demolition campaign in Addis Ababa and Burayu city on the outskirts of the capital don’t put into account current conditions and difficulties citizens have to acquire homes.

Endale said while his institution doesn’t condone illegality the recent house demolition campaign comes at a time when Ethiopia is suffering from a large internal displacement crisis as well as during a holiday season. The EIO Chief also said many petitioners are coming to the institution with accounts of their demolished homes.

Endale called on the government to investigate reasons why people buy plots illegally from farmers, as well as to facilitate legal mechanisms that allow for the equitable provision of houses and legal house sales.

The Ethiopian Institution of the Ombudsman is a government rights institution formed with the objective to bring about good governance that is of high quality, efficient and transparent and are based on the rule of law, by way of ensuring citizens rights and benefits provided by the law are respected by organs of the executive.

Authorities in Addis Ababa and the surrounding Oromia region are currently undertaking large scale house demolition of mainly low income residents accusing them of being “squatters”. Residents in turn accuse authorities of conducing sudden demolitions and making them effectively homeless.