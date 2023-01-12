ACHPR northern Ethiopia war fact-finding mission mandate extended for another year: statement

The Africa Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) disclosed on Thursday it has renewed the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry relating to the northern Ethiopia war for one more year.

In a press statement, ACHPR said it has decided to extend for one more year the mandate of the commission of Inquiry related to the situation in Tigray region of Ethiopia effective from November 12, 2022.

In June 2021, the ACHPR announced a “Commission of Inquiry on Tigray” has commenced work.

The Commission of Inquiry has a mandate to investigate allegations of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and to gather all relevant information so as to determine whether allegations of abuses in the northern Ethiopia war constitute serious and massive violations of human rights, according to ACHPR statement at that time.

The ACHPR is a quasi-judicial body tasked with promoting and protecting human rights and collecting people’s rights throughout the African continent as well as interpreting the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and considering individual complaints of violations of the charter.

The ACHPR headquarter is based in Banjul, the capital of the west African state of Gambia.