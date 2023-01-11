TPLF begins surrendering heavy weapons to Ethiopia’s federal army

The rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in northern Ethiopia, has begun surrendering heavy weapons to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The first round of disarmament is a part of the peace deal that Addis Ababa and TPLF signed on November 2, 2022in Pretoria, South Africa to end the two year bloody conflict which claimed about one million people from both sides.

ENDF in a statement said military observers from different countries attended the handing over event that took place in Agula, 36 kilometres from the regional capital, Mekelle.

Head of the military personnel assigned in the area, Lieutenant colonel Aleme Tadele said ENDF has received different heavy weapons in accordance to the agreement. He did not mention how many weapons the ENDF had received.

“As per the peace deal, we have counted and received the heavy weapons in the Agula where the weapons were accumulated,” Lt Col Aleme said.

Among the heavy weapons that TPLF has handed over to the national defense force include armoured tanks, various size artilleries, rockets, mortars among others, he said.

TPLF’s representative Mulugeta Gebrekristos said the handing over of the weapons will continue in areas where weapons are gathered.