Unconfirmed : Prime Minister Abiy announces reshuffle of his cabinet involving high ranking officials

In a letter he sent to regional presidents, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced a reshuffle of his cabinet involving high ranking positions, Mereja.com sources have disclosed.

Accordingly, Demeke Mekonnen will be stepped down as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Ethiopia. Demeke will be appointed as Permanent Representative of Ethiopia at the UN, replacing Taye Atskee Selassie, Mereja.com sources has said.

Temesgen Tiruneh, who is serving as the Director General of Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service will assume Demeke’s position. Demelash Gebremichael, who is currently working as Commisioner of the federal police will take Temesgen’s role.

Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) will be appointed as ambassador though his destination (country) is not yet known. His deputy Abebaw Tadesse will take Berhanu’s postion.

According to Mereja.com sources, Tadesse Worede of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) will be appointed Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces. TPLF’s Amassador Wondimu Asaminew will also be appointed as ambassador of Ethiopia to a European country.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also conducted a reshuffle in the council of the Amhara regional state, stepping down four of the seven executive members of the region.

According to Mereja.com sources, president of the Amhara regional state Yilkal Kefale, Amhara Prosperity Party Head Girma Yeshitila and deputy president of the Amhara regional state Sema Tiruneh will retain their current positions.