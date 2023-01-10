Ethiopian Airlines to restore pre-COVID-19 flight frequencies to China in March

Ethiopia’s national flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) announced on Tuesday it plans to restore pre-COVID-19 flight frequencies to China starting March 2023.

In a press statement, Ethiopian said the frequency of flights to Chinese cities will increase as of February 6,2023 ultimately returning to pre-COVID-19 levels as of March 1, 2023. The airlines said this move follows the lifting of movement restrictions by the Chinese government.

“As of February 6, Ethiopian will operate daily flights to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou while increasing its weekly flights to the capital, Beijing and the commercial hub, Shanghai to four each while maintaining thrice weekly operations to Chengdu,” said the statement.

“Starting from March 1, 2023, the flights will surge back to the pre-COVID-19 levels with daily flights to Beijing and Shanghai as well as ten and four weekly flights to Guangzhou and Chengdu respectively, meaning a total of 28 weekly passenger flights to China,” the statement read.

Ethiopian also disclosed it currently operates freighter flights to Guangzhou, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Changsha and Wuhan cities in China.

Ethiopian Airlines, one of the oldest continuous air carriers in the African continent currently operates 131 international passenger and cargo destinations, including 63 African cities.