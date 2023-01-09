Amhara combatants are part of unfolding security challenges in Wollega zones of Oromia regional state: Amhara Region President

Senior officials of the Amhara regional state have confirmed that the Amhara combatants are part of the unfolding security challenges that are occurring in the Wollega zone of Oromia regional state, Mereja.com sources have disclosed.

In a recently concluded urgent meeting held in Bahir Dar city, seat of the Amhara region, President of the Amhara Regional State Yilkal Kefale and his deputy Sema Tiruneh said the Amhara combatants are part of the attack against civilians’ particularly ethnic Oromo people in Wollega zone of the Oromia region.

According to mereja.com sources, the stance of the Amhara officials was met with strong opposition from the participants who rejected the officials’ position, saying it is tantamount to not giving attention to the killing of ethnic Amhara civilians there and aims at externalizing the targeted attacks.

President of the Oromia regional State Shimeles Abdissa said the Oromo people have sacrificed a lot in just ended conflict between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

He blamed the third parties including TPLF for worsening the ‘ethnic based conflict’ in Oromia region where thousands of ethnic Amhara people were killed by the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) with direct support from the Oromia special force.

Shimeles rejected the widespread resentment among the peoples of Ethiopia that the Oromo Prosperity Party has taken turns to involve in multiple and grand corruption including job assignment and hiring of only ethnic Oromo people in all federal institutions including in commercial banks of Ethiopia, the sources said.

Shimeles and Adem Farah, deputy president of ruling Prosperity Party, warned that the federal government will punish officials of the Amhara region for failing to take corrective measures against zonal and district administrators.