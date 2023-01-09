New Chinese Foreign Minister to arrive in Ethiopia later today: statement

New Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang is expected arrive in Ethiopia later today as part of a five African nations tour, the Chinese government disclosed today.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), said Qin’s African nations tour aims to deepen the China-Africa comprehensive, strategic and cooperative partnership and boost friendly cooperation between China and Africa.

Apart from Ethiopia, the Chinese FM will visit the central African country of Gabon, the west African country of Benin, the Southern African country of Angola and the North African country of Egypt.

The statement also said Qin is expected to visit the African Union Headquarter in Addis Ababa as well as the Arab League Headquarters in Cairo. Qin’s African nations visit is expected to last until January 16, 2023.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China this is the thirty third consecutive year that Africa has become the destination of Chinese foreign ministers annual first overseas visit.

Qin Gang replaced Wang Yi as new Chinese Foreign Minister in December 2022.