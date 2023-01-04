Senior TPLF leaders to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa next Saturday

Senior leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) are set to arrive in Addis Ababa next Saturday when Ethiopian Christians celebrate X-mas holiday, Mereja.com sources have disclosed.

Getachew Reda, Alem Gebrewhad, Fetlework Gebreegziabher, Reday Halfom and Tsadkan Gebretensay are some of the TPLF leaders who will be meeting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the national palace.

Chief of the Tigray Regional State Debretsion Gebremichael, during a discussion with federal authorities in Mekelle last week, hinted that his administration will make a surprise visit to Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Christmas holiday.

Mereja.com sources disclosed that TPLF officials will be given three key ministerial positions in the Abiy Ahmed’s led government in a planned cabinet reshuffle to be held this month.

It is not clear if TPLF will enter into forced marriage with the ruling Prosperity Party or will be represented by the planned Interim Regional Administration (IRA) of Tigray.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Director General of Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service Temesgen Tiruneh are expected to step down from their current positions.

According to Mereja.com sources, there is a high probability that Debretsion will be appointed as Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia after the cabinet reshuffle.

A document circulated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed among government officals revealed that the peace deal Addis Ababa signed with TPLF aims at averting planned sanctions the US and others vowed to impose on the Ethiopian airlines. “Otherwise, ten days were enough to totaly crush TPLF forces,” the document stated.