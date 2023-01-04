TPLF terror designation to be be lifted after end of disarmament: Report

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) terror designation will only be lifted after the disarmament of TPLF allied fighters is completed, National Security Advisor to Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Redwan Hussein is reported as saying.

The Addis Ababa based broadsheet newspaper, Ethiopianreporter citing parliament sources said Redwan made the statement on Friday, December 30, 2022 during a briefing he gave to Ethiopia parliament members.

Redwan reportedly made the briefing alongside the Ethiopia parliament speaker, Tagese Chafo and the Ethiopia Justice Minister, Gedion Thimotiows.

“When the disarmament process reaches its end, parliament can lift the terror designation and there will be a situation where an ongoing criminal charge can be discontinued,” Redwan is reported as to have said according to Ethiopianreporter.

Ethiopia parliament designated the TPLF and another rebel group Shene (Oromo Liberation Army) as terrorist entities in May 2021.

Redwan is reported to have further said after political discussion commences, issues like transitional administration and when election will be conducted (in Tigray region) will be discussed.

The Ethiopian government and the TPLF which control parts of the northernmost Tigray region signed two main peace deals in November 2022. The peace deals includes among other things restoration of law and order, withdrawal of foreign and non-Ethiopia army forces, disarmament of Tigrayan combatants, restoration of basic services and unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.

One of the puzzles largely unaddressed by the Pretoria and Nairobi peace agreements is the issue of prisoners held by both sides and possible respective (prisoners) releases, a factor complicated by Ethiopia’s designation of TPLF as a terrorist entity.