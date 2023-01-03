Ethiopian army claims recapture of 7 localities from OLA rebels

The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) on Tuesday claimed it has recaptured seven localities in southern Oromia region from Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels.

In a Facebook post, the ENDF stated a joint force formed to destroy OLA has managed to recapture from the rebels seven localities in southern Oromia region bordering Southern region. The statement didn’t specify which are the other components of the joint force apart from the ENDF.

The ENDF statement further said the joint government forces are currently conducting extermination operations against OLA in West Guji, East Guji and Borena zones of Southern Oromia.

While the two year old northern Ethiopia war seems to have come to an end at least for now, with the November 2022 Pretoria and Nairobi peace agreements, the largely hidden war in Ethiopia’s largest region, Oromia has started to get more local and international attention.

In recent months, reports of deadly drone strikes, civilian massacres, urban battles and general humanitarian crisis in large parts of Oromia region have come out despite extensive communication blackout, reporting restriction and the general insecurity in restive areas.

While, the war between Ethiopian government aligned forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) seems to have been concluded with a peace agreement, the war in Oromia region seems set to continue, with neither the government nor the OLA rebels showing indications of preparation for a peaceful solution.