Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says referendum will be organized to resolve issue of Wolkait, other areas

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said a referendum will be organized to resolve the issue of Wolkait, an area the Tigray People’s Liberation Front(TPLF) had annexed and incorporated into Tigray region right after its seizure of power in Ethiopia in 1991, Mereja, com sources disclosed.

The premier made the remark after his surprise attendance at a meeting which discussed the issue of Addis Ababa over the use of Oromia regional flag in state- run schools in the metropolis, according to sources.

Many Ethiopians, particularly ethnic Amhara people accuse the Prime Minister of agreeing to the demand of the US which had been pushing for the return of what it calls “western Tigray” ( it is a reference to Wolkait) to TPLF.”

The stand of the government on the issue of Wolkait Tegede, Telemt and Humera districts is not clear and that subjects the people in the districts to confusion, Kibreab Simachew, administrator of the Wolkait has said.

The adminstrator accused TPLF combatants of launching attacks at Wolkait but local forces refrained from counter offensive to help the recent peace deal reached between the government and TPLF keep holding.

In a recent speech to the Ethiopian delegation in Mekelle,TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael once again insisted the withdrawal of Amhara forces from the controversial Wolkait, Telemet and Humera areas which he described them as Tigray region.

Meanwhile, the Amhara regional state has called for an urgent meeting on Sunday in Gonder city to dwell on the implementation of the peace deal and the way forward on the controversial Wolkait and other areas.

Accordingly, chairman of the Wolkait and Telemet identity Commmittee and administrators of districts and zones are invited to attend the urgent meeting in which federal government officials including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are expected to attend.