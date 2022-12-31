Prominent rapper Teddy Yo arrested after release of critical song

Prominent Ethiopian rapper Teddy Yo was arrested on Saturday by security forces few days after he released a song critical of the government, reported media outlet Ethio360.

According to Ethio360, Teddy Yo was arrested in his home in Gerji neighborhood of Addis Ababa by security forces wearing federal police uniforms.

Teddy Yo whose full name is Tewodros Assefa burst into the Ethiopia music scene in the 2000s, with his trademark single, Guragetone.

His latest song titled “Wenbersh”, which many believe got him arrested decries the nepotism, corruption and brutality of the ruling Prosperity Party, particularly in Addis Ababa.

Since coming to power nearly five years ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed administration has been relentlessly trying to co-opt famous artists, with appointments to state entities, house gifts as well as monetary rewards. In contrast, artists who are accused of being critical of the Abiy administration have been persecuted.

Ironically, Teddy Yo’s arrest has boosted traffic to his latest rap single, as curious and disaffected Ethiopians living under a domineering, paranoid and ever increasingly brutal dictatorship find a dissent valve in the song.