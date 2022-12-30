Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says controversy over hoisting Oromia flag in Addis Ababa would stop unconditionally

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the move to raise the Oromia region’s flag and sing its anthem in state-run schools in Addis Ababa would stop unconditionally,Mereja.com Sources have disclosed.

The premier’s remark came while members of the Amhara Prosperity Party had been discussing the Oromia region’s attempt to impose its flag and anthem on schools in Addis Ababa.

Following his surprise attendance at the meeting which was chaired by president of the Amhara Regional State Dr. Yilikal Kefale, Abiy admitted that he was misinformed that foreign schools in Addis Ababa raise foreign flags and sing their national anthems, according to Mereja.com sources.

Similar meeting on the issue of Addis Ababa was held on Wednesday among members of the Oromo Prosperity Party but it is not confirmed if Prime Minister Abiy attended it.

It is not clear why only representatives of APP and OPP in the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) discussed the matter while Addis Ababa belongs to all nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia.

Both members APP and OPP are expected to hold a joint meeting shortly to dwell on the issue of Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, Eritrea has begun withdrawing its forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray Regional State, Eyewitnesses told Mereja.com on Friday.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have been fighting the Eritrean troops after launching multiple rocket attacks on Asmara, Eritrean capital.

Residents of Shire-Indaselassie and Axum towns in northern Tigray told Mereja.com in a telephone interview that Eritrean forces have begun withdrawing from the border towns.

“The Eritrean forces are leaving the towns, loaded on heavy trucks,” said the residents who are not sure if the Eritrean troops also are leaving from the disputed areas including Badme town.