Ethiopia federal Police personnel enter Mekelle for first time in 19 months

Ethiopia Federal Police personnel entered the capital of the country’s northernmost region, Mekelle on Thursday after an absence of 19 months.

In a Facebook statement, Ethiopia Federal Police, said it has entered Mekelle city on Thursday and started work already.

The statement further said federal police personnel are expected to once again guard federal government institutions such as airports, electric power installations, telecom installations, banks and other public institutions.

Separately, on Thursday, Ethiopian Airlines (ET) announced it will start flights to the capital of Northwest Tigray region, Shire starting next Monday. ET plans to operate once daily flights to Shire city initially.

The national air carrier, also announced plans to increase its flights to Mekelle to thrice daily soon.

The restart of telecom and air services as well as deployment of federal security personnel to Mekelle comes as the two months anniversary of the Pretoria peace agreement approaches.

Ethiopia has for the past two years been embroiled in a devastating two year old conflict between Ethiopia government allied troops and the fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which left hundreds of thousands dead and millions more displaced and needing urgent humanitarian aid.