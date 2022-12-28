A rumor circulating in Addis Ababa suggests that Prime Minister Abiy is to carry out a cabinet reshuffle

A rumor circulating in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa suggests that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in the process of carrying out a cabinet reshuffle which will be effective shortly.

According to Mereja.com sources, the improving relations with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and worsening security situations in Oromia Regional State are believed to be the major pushing factors for the premier to make the reshuffle.

TPLF leaders would assume key ministerial positions in the Abiy’s led government as per the peace deal the two sides signed in Pretoria, South Africa; the sources disclosed adding that the current Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen would be one of the victims of the anticipated reshuffle.

With the influence of the United States and TPLF’s demand, TPLF leader Debretsion Geberemichael would be appointed as Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia replacing Demeke Mekonnen who also is working as foreign minister of Ethiopia.

Getachew Reda, another TPLF’s senior official, could be appointed as Communication Affairs Services Minister, the sources said.

There is high probability that Shimeles Abdissa would be step down as President of Oromia Regional State, the sources said noting that Addisu Arega would probably replace Shimeles Abdissa.

Several Oromia officials are blamed to have been participating in the unfolding violence and killing of civilians in the Oromia region.

Growing corruption in relation to the distribution of cement are some of the reasons that some officials in the region face demotion.

Agegnehu Teshager will also step down as Speaker of House of Federation for alleged embezzlement of over 60 million birr while working as president of the Amhara regional state a year ago.