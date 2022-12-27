Ethiopia’s highest mountain peak open to visitors again as northern Ethiopia calms

Ethiopia’s highest mountain peak, Ras Dashen mountain is open to visitors again as northern Ethiopia calms, a local official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to local web based media outlet, Addis Zeybe, Abebaw Azanew, Chief of Semein mountains park, said with the fighting in northern Ethiopia dying off recently, its been decided to open the area to tourists again.

However, Abebaw said some restrictions such as ban on taking photos and videos by tourists will remain in force for the time being.

Reaching around 4,620 meters above sea level, Ras Dashen mountain is among the top ten mountain peaks in the African continent.

Famed for the endemic Gelada baboons and Walya Gazelles and made a household name through beer and restaurants names, Ras Dashen mountain peak has in recent years been largely deprived of tourists largely because of transportation interruptions and insecurity caused by the two year long northern Ethiopia war.

Now, with the November 2022 peace deal between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) holding, Ras Dashen could once again become popular with local as well as foreign tourist backpackers and hiking enthusiasts.