Ethiopian government delegation arrives in rebel held Mekelle city

An Ethiopian delegation lead by parliament Speaker, Tagesse Chafo has arrived in the rebel held capital of the country’s northern Tigray region, Mekelle, the Ethiopia Government Communication Service (GCS) disclosed on Monday.

In a press statement, the GCS said the government delegation arrived in Mekelle to oversee the implementation of major issues in the peace agreement as per the set plan.

“it is believed that this gesture is an attestation to the peace agreement getting on the right track and progressing,” the GCS statement read.

The statement also said members of the government backed National Dialogue Commission were part of the government delegation that headed to Mekelle.

Pictures released by the GCS as well as state media showed that apart from Tagesse other senior Ethiopia government officials are part of the government delegation.

These include, Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Mesfin Tassew,, Minister of Industry, Melaku Albel, Ethio- Telecom CEO, Frehiwot Tamiru, Minister of Labor and Skills Development, Muferiat Kamil and Gedion Thimotiows, Minister of Justice.

The government delegation also included Minister of Transport and Communications, Dagmawit Moges, Minister of Lowland Areas Development, Aisha Mohammed, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Redwan Hussein and Director General, Ethiopia Roads Authority, Habtamu Tegegne.

The arrival of the Ethiopia government delegation to the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) Mekelle comes as the two months anniversary of the Pretoria peace agreement approaches..

On Sunday, in a social media post, PM Abiy said the implementation of of the Nairobi II peace agreement signed between his government and TPLF was hopeful. Abiy didn’t specify any details of the progress in the said peace agreement.