Unspecified number of civilians ‘masacared’ in what a political party described as a ‘state terror attack’ in Ethiopia’s Oromia region

Unspecified number of civilians have been ‘masacared’ in what a political party described as a state terror attack on Friday morning in Haro Addis Alem locality in Ethiopia’s Oromia region.

ENAT party and an MP, Christian Tadelle said the targeted attack mostly on ethnic Amhara people were carried out on Friday at 7AM in Kiremu district by the rebel Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

The ENAT party in a statement described the attack as a ‘state terror attack’ in which the Oromia Special Forces participated using heavy weapons.

It is not yet known how many civilians were ‘massacred’ but it is believed to have been one of the deadliest attacks in recent memory as ethnic tensions occuring in Ethiopia’s Oromia region.

Tens of thousands of people have fled the attack and reportedly have dispersed in the jungles of different directions, the party added while the MP called for help from the Ethiopian National Defence Forces.

The latest attack was carried out 50 kilometers away from Anger Guten town where the Ethiopian National Defence Forces are deployed.

Meanwhile, the Oromia Regional State is arming ethnic Oromo people in Anger Guten town in east Wollega zone of Ethiopia’s Oromia Regional State, eyewitnesses have told Mereja.com.

The newly armed Oromos are those civilians who played their part in the massacre of ethnic Amharas in the town, said the eyewitnesses.

According to the eyewitnesses, even though the newly armed civilians did not have a gunfire experience, they were armed with high quality guns which are not even held by members of the Ethiopian national army.

The OLA militants have killed thousands of ethnic Amhara civilians, abducted scores of university students, and pillaged and burned untold numbers of homes in east Wollega zone of Oromia Regional State over the past four years following the coming of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to power in April 2, 2018.