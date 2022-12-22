Ethnic Amhara residents in east Wollega zone of Ethiopia’s Oromia region say they are left unprotected from rebel Oromo Liberation Army

Hundred thousands of ethnic Amhara residents in Haro Addis-Alem locality in east Wollega zone of Ethiopia’s Oromia Regional State, said they are left unprotected from the rebel Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) which has already sourrounded the locality since Wednesday.

The residents told Mereja.com that militants of the rebel OLA who came from neighboring Gida Ayana district had attemted attack but was foiled by the residents in the locality.

According to the residents, Oromia Special Forces and the rebel OLA were seen together in Agamssa locality of Horu Gudru district while a large number of the OLA militants were concentrated and roaming freely in Dire Gudina locality.

The Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) that was deployed in the area is engaged in disarming ethnic Amhara residents who were armed to defend themselves from the radical Oromo militants.

According to the residents, the ENDF is rather engaged in detaining the Amhara people who are trying to defend themselves from OLA militants.

Meanwhile, the meeting which is taking place in Nairobi, Kenya between the government of Ethiopia and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on the implementation of their peace deal is expected to be concuded Thursday evening.

According to the peace deal, the TPLF had to disarm heavy weapons two weeks ago but did not do so and hand over them to ENDF. TPLF claimed the disarmament of its combatants would take place concurrently with the withdrawal of Eritrea troops and non ENDF from Ethiopia’s Tigray region.