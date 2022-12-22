Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to travel to Mekelle next week

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will travel to Mekelle, capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region next week as part of the northern Ethiopia war peace process.

The disclosure was made during a press briefing in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on Thursday by Kenyatta who is mediating peace talks between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF)

Kenyatta made the statement during the ongoing second senior commanders meeting between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF on the implementation of the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) signed last month in Pretoria, South Africa. The latest meeting started on Tuesday.

“The parties have been negotiating for the last two months and we’ve agreed the true statement they need to make will be the statement they will make when we’re in Mekelle in the next few days, observing and verifying actions. Because, documents are one thing, what we want now is deliverables and this is why we’re headed to Mekelle,” said Kenyatta.

“We’re confident we’re marching in the right direction and this will be verified in the next few days as we hope to see Ethiopians celebrate 2023 and their Christmas with peace with a great deal of hope,’’ Kenyatta further said.

The Former Kenyan President said the ongoing meeting of the two sides finalized the terms of reference of the joint monitoring and verification and compliance mechanism as well as the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) process of TPLF combatants. He also said issue of humanitarian access as well as resumption of services such as water, banking and telephone were part of the discussion.

“An African Union led monitoring and verification team which will arrive later this month has been promised full access by both sides to ensure that all the elements of the agreement are actually going to be implemented,” Kenyatta further said.

The Former Kenyan President also said that “without naming names” that all foreign forces will be out of the Tigray region. Kenyatta didn’t specify a timeline for both start and completion of withdrawal of foreign forces.