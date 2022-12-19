Eritrea based Somalia troops to completely return home by January 2023: report

Thousands of Somalia National Army troops who have been based in Eritrea for years will start coming later this month and completely return home by January 2023, Somalia National TV (SNTV) disclosed on Monday evening.

In a twitter post, SNTV disclosed the announcement was made by current President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Last month, Mohamud paid an official state visit to Eritrea where among several activities, he visited Somalia troops that are being “provided training” by the Eritrean government.

Thousands of Somalia troops have been receiving “military training” in a secretive program started during the time of former Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo. The “military training program” had caused controversy with opponents of Farmaajo using it as a political attack on his administration.

Farmaajo lost the Somalia Presidency to Mohamud in May 2022 through indirect elections.