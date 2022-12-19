TPLF accuses Ethiopian government of failing to respect Pretoria peace deal

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has accused the government of Ethiopia of failing to fully respect and implement the peace deal signed between the two sides in Pretoria, South Africa in early November 2022.

The government of Ethiopia on Saturday through its Government Communication Services said it has been implementing every article of the peace deal without any limitations.

TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael in a relevant meeting on Monday, however, accused Addis Ababa of failing to work on the withdrawal of Eritrean and non – Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) from the Tigray region.

According to the agreement, the withdrawal of the Eritrean forces should have taken place concurrently with the disarmament of the TPLF forces.

Mereja.com sources confirmed that neither TPLF combatants have handed over firearms to ENDF nor the Eritrean troops have fully withdrawn from the Tigray region.

The federal government over the weekend said organized crimes are taking roots in Mekelle and surrounding areas where the Ethiopian National Defence Forces have not reached.

The agreement between the two parties states that the TPLF has made a major concession – to disarm, demobilize and reintegrate fighters into the federal army.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was a chief mediator of the peace deal, said nearly a million people have perished during the nearly two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia.