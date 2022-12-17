Ethiopia security forces briefly arrest, release independent journalist Solomon Shumiye

Ethiopia security forces briefly arrested and then released prominent independent journalist Solomon Shumiye, a family member told Mereja.com.

Solomon was reportedly arrested earlier today, Saturday from his house in France-legation area of Addis Ababa.

Security forces first arrested Solomon in May of this year and detained him for about several weeks before he was released on bail. Solomon was accused at the time of inciting violence through his YouTube based current affairs show Gebeyanu.

Solomon Shumiye, a prominent former independent TV show host and currently a YouTube based journalist is known for his informed, constructive and independent opinion on Ethiopia related state of affairs.

Earlier this week, prominent social commentator and founder Ethio-Nikat YouTube channel, Meskerem Abera was detained by security forces. Meskerem was earlier this year arrested and detained for several weeks by Ethiopian authorities.