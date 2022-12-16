Oromo Liberation Army forcibly removes ethnic Amhara residents from Jardega Jarte district of Ethiopia’s Oromia region

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) in alliance with the Oromia Special Forces have forcibly removed ethnic Amhara residents from Jardega Jarte district in Ethiopia’s Oromia Regional State, people who escaped the targeted attack have told Mereja.com.

“The Oromo forces are resettling ethnic Oromo people in place of the Amhara residents who were either killed or forced to flee to the jungle,” they said.

The affected people told Mereja.com that the Oromo forces have also confiscated properties belonging to ethnic Amharas, who have lived there for decades, and handed over to the new settlers.

More than 80,000 ethnic Amharas are estimated to have been displaced from the district since the other round of targeted attacks began in the district sveral days ago.

The affected people said the attack was aimed at creating a homogenous ethnic Oromo community in the district.

The federal government has not yet deployed the Ethiopian National Defence Force in the district to stop the killing and displacement of the ethnic Amhara people.

According to the affected people, the Oromo forces also are mobilizing ethnic Oromo people to kill their ethnic Amhara neighbors, making the security situation in the district extremely dangerous.

The affected people warned that thousands of ethnic Amhara people, who are hidden in the jungle, could die due to hunger unless the federal forces rescue them.