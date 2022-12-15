TPLF begins disarmament of heavy weapons

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has begun disarmament of heavy weapons as of Thursday after long resistance, according to unconfirmed information.

TPLF’s Army 13 disarmed the heavy arms today and its troops also began handing over their guns to the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF),

TPLF also passed a ruling, ordering its combatants to hand over their weapons to ENDF, starting from December 15, 2022.

The disarmament is taking place based on the peace deal reached nearly 43 days ago between the government of Ethiopia and TPLF.

The move marks a significant step forward to end the two-year bloody conflict between the two sides. The disarmament of heavy weapons will be carried concurrently to the withdrawal of Eritrean forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

TPLF has also released political prisoners who were allegedly working with the ruling prosperity party. The released prisoners include those officials who had a leadership role when the federal government took control of Mekelle, capital of the Tigray region.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia faced opposition in Washington DC for failing to provide security to citizens and their rights to work and live in any part of Ethiopia.

The opposition cames as tens of thousands of Innocent civilians in rural communities in the Oromo region of Ethiopia have been facing targeted attacks by radical ethnic Oromo militants who are believed to have got support from the Federal and Oromia regional authorities.