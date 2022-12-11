Ethiopian police accuses unnamed political parties of engaging in “destructive path”

The Ethiopian Federal Police (FP) issued a statement on Saturday accusing unnamed political parties of engaging in “destructive path”.

In a press statement, the FP said it has proven through information that some legally registered political parties are engaged in a “destructive path”.

The statement was made as a joint emergency meeting between regional states and federal police commissioners was held over the weekend in the Federal Police Headquarter in Addis Ababa.

The Federal Police Commission statement also accused unspecified media entities, as well as terrorists and extremists of trying to derail Ethiopia’s “anti-corruption” struggle as well as of trying to instigate chaos in schools and universities.

Parts of Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa have been rocked by student led protests earlier this week, protesting authorities efforts to hoist Oromia region flag as well as force students sing Oromia region national anthem.

Separately, border regions of Oromia and Amhara regional states have witnessed deadly violence that has left unknown number of people dead in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, the state backed Ethiopia Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said hundreds of people have been killed by violence in the period between July 2022 to November 2022 in various parts of Oromia regional state.