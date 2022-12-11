Eritrea, Kenya to abolish visa requirements for respective citizens

Eritrea and Kenya have agreed to abolish visa requirements for their respective citizens, the Eritrea Ministry of Information (MoI) disclosed on Saturday.

In a press statement, the ministry said the agreement was reached at the conclusion of a two day official state visit to Eritrea by Kenyan President William Ruto.

The MoI statement said the two east African countries have agreed to cooperate in the African Union (AU) in the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

“Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and his Kenyan counterpart have agreed to work together and consult on regional integration and safeguarding of regional peace, security and development in the Horn of Africa,” the statement said.

The two leaders also noted the importance of promoting regional trade and investment through developing regional land, sea and air transport, said the MoI press statement.

Kenyan President William Ruto had arrived in the Eritrean capital, Asmara on Friday for a two day official visit to the Red Sea nation.