Ethiopia’s members of parliament propose government must engage in ‘peaceful talks’ with the rebel Oromo Liberation Front

Ethiopia’s members of parliament have proposed that the government must engage in peaceful talks with the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) to end ongoing conflict in Wollega zones of Oromia Regional State.

The proposal was made on Wednesday afternoon largely by the Oromo Prosperity Party as the rebel group continued and expanded its targeted attacks against ethnic Amhara people in Wellega zones of the regional state.

Sources to Mereja.com said the MPs who represent the ruling party insist the government to end the conflict in the region as it did with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which fought the government for nearly two years.

The proposal came while the Abiy Ahmed’s led government was conspiring to give away the disputed Wolkait and Raya areas of the Amhara to the TPLF, based on the recent peace deal reached in Pretoria, South Africa.

The MPs presented the ten-point resolution letter to the parliament but were advised to hold it until discussion with the Prime Minister through house speaker Tagesse Chafo and his deputy speaker.

The letter, which was signed by members of the Oromo Prosperity Party, was addressed to the Prime Minister Office, Oromia regional government and other four offices.

“For all Ethiopia’s territories to be peaceful and end the shocking killings of civilians in the regional state in all parts of the country, the government should negotiate with the OLF,” one of the MPs was quoted as saying.

The rebel group also known as ‘Shane’ was designated as a terrorist group by the parliament 18 months ago.