Human Rights Commission says Oromo rebles and Amhara armed villagers major actors in ongoing conflict in Wollega

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) which is affiliated with the federal government said the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) otherwise known as ‘Shene’ and Amhara villagers who have armed themselves are the major actors in the ongoing conflict in the Oromia Regional State.

Hundreds of civilians were killed as hundreds of thousands of others were displaced due to the continuing ethnic-based attacks in east Wollega and Horo Guduru zones of the Oromia, the Commission said on Wednesday in its report.

The Commission urged the federal government to take proportional measures to stop the killing and find a lasting solution to end the conflict in the region. It blamed the federal and regional governments for failing to take necessary measures to stop the unfolding atrocities.

The Commission labeled the attacks as a “grave violation of human rights,” noting that the conflicts are spreading in different parts of Oromia.

Based on its assessment, the Commission said civil servants and security personnel were among the victims of the attacks.

EHRC’s report indicated that public and private properties have been looted and vandalized.

The Commission noted that several civilians have been killed in an exchange of fire between the federal military and one of the armed groups.

Some towns in the region have been wholly demolished due to the conflict, said the Commission.