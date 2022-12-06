Three opposition political parties accuse Ethiopian government of involving in string of genocide against ethinic Amhara people

Three opposition political parties in Ethiopia have accused the government of involving in a string of genocide against ethinic Amhara people in the country’s Oromia regional state.

In a joint press briefing on Tuesday, Enat Party, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party and the All Ethiopian Unity Party said authorities working in various government structures have been participating in the cleansing of ethnic Amhara people from the Oromia region.

They said members of the government’s security forces have been involved in the killing of ethnic Amhara people and looting and destruction of their properties while receiving “structural support” from the government.

The government said the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) has been behind the attacks against the killing of civilians in the Oromia region. The political parties, however, said the government security forces are at the forefront in the massacre of ethnic Amharas, but they have used the OLF as a cover in their attempts of cleansing the Amhara people from the region.

The political parties said the government has preferred silence while many ethnic Amharas have been massacred in the latest killings that are taking place in east Wollega zone, Oromia region.

The offenders have not been held accountable despite they are responsible in the killing of thousands civilians since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government came to power in April 2018.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Council on said armed group has continued killing civilians in Wollega zone of Ethiopia’s Oromia regional state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the council blamed the Federal government of Ethiopia and Oromia regional state for failing to take appropriate action to end frequent attacks by armed groups, mainly Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

It said the attacks in the region are continuing because both levels of government did not work to resolve the security problem in the region. It said the security issue in the region did not get the attention it deserves.

According to the council, On December 3, 2022 – The militant Shane group entered Anger Guten town of Gida Yana district in East Wollega Zone in the early hours of 5:30 a.m. where it massacred many civilians. The council unspecified the number of casualties.