Armed groups continue killing civilians in east Wollega zone, Ethiopia’s Oromia region

Armed groups have continued killing undisclosed number of civilians in Jarda-Jardi, Kiramu, Gida Ayana districts as well as Anger Guten town in east Wollega zone of Ethiopia’s Oromia regional state.

The number of casualties is not known yet eyewitnesses confirmed to Mereja.com that at least 200 civilains were killed in the past two days with 26 civilians were killed in Kiramu and another 24 were massacred in Sasuga district in the zone.

Ethnic Amhara residents blamed the Oromia regional state’s Special Forces or members of the Oromo militants who call themselves as members of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA)for the killing. According to information reaching Mereja.com, the Oromo militants appeared to have wore the military uniforms of the state’s Special Forces.

Administrators of the districts on their part accused Fano, Amhara armed militia, of killing the civilians largely ethnic Oromo people.

Mereja.com has confirmed that there are no Fano forces but residents in the stated districts have got organized to defend themselves from the recurrent attacks of the Oromo extremists groups operating in the zone.

Mereja.com has also confirmed that more than 200 civilians were killed in the latest etnic based attacks. Majority of them were killed in a crossfire between Oromia Special forces and Amhara militia. About 100,000 people resident are also estimated to have been displaced by on going attacks.

The government of Ethiopia lately deployed the national defence forces to stop the killing amid long time yearning and plea from the residents to rescue them before it is too late.