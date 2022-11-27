No precondition to implement Pretoria peace deal : Ethiopian Official

The Pretoria peace agreement signed between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) did not set any precondition for its implementation, Ethiopia’s Government Communication Service Minister Dr. Legesse Tulu has said.

“The peace deal will be implemented based on the agreed terms and principles,” Legesse said on social media he shared on Sunday.

Noting that the Pretoria peace deal laid the foundation for the well being of the people in the northern part of the country; Legesse said the agreement signed in Nairobi has paved the way for the implementation of the accord.

“Implemtation of the peace deal is the only option we have,” Legesse said while calling all parties to contribute their part for the success of the peace process.

The minister’s comment comes after TPLF set a precondition to lay down arms involving the withdrawal of the Amhara and Eritrean forces from Tigray region.

Nearly one million people are estimated to have died from both sides since the conflict erupted in November 2020 after the TPLF forces attacked ENDF northern command. The two sides signed a peace deal on November 2, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa to end the two- year bloody conflict.

In a recent briefing, TPLF’s military commander Tadesse Werede said the TPLF would begin disengagement of its forces as the Amhara and Eritrean forces start withdrawing from the Tigray region.