Witnesses say Eritrean forces begin withdrawing from Ethiopia’s Tigray region

Eritrean forces have begun withdrawing from Ethiopia’s Tigray territory based on a peace deal signed between the government of Ethiopia and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front(TPLF), according to eyewitnesses.

The peace deal signed by the two sides in Pretoria, South Africa orders the withdrawal of foreign forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Eyewitnesses told Mereja.com that the Eritrean troops have moved out of Tigray’s Adey-Aro to the disputed Shiraro area which is currently under the control of the Eritrean forces.Eritrea also pulled half of its mechanized force on Wednesday, sources disclosed to Mereja.com.

The Eritrean forces entered into Ethiopia through Zalambessa- Adigrat and Shiraro -Shire routes after TPLF forces fired at least three rockets at Eritrea’s capital from Tigray during the first months of the conflict with the government of Ethiopia in November 2020.

TPLF Spokesperson Getachew Reda Thursday told the BBC hard talk that the Tigrayan forces will lay down arms following the withdrawal of Eritrean forces and non Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF)from Tigray region.

It is not clear TPLF fighters will lay arms down if Eritrea is not withdrawing from disputed Bademe and other areas. In 2010, Ethiopia had accepted the Algiers agreement in bid to normalize relations with Eritrea.

Based on the agreement; Ethiopia agreed to withdraw its forces from all territories awarded to Eritrea including the flash pointtown of Bademe.

Meanwhile, OlusegunObasanjo, African Union Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa and Chief mediatorof the Ethiopian Peace agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa earlier this monthis in Mekelle.

Former South African Deputy President, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, one of the panelists in the peace talk, ispart of Obassanjo’s delegation to Mekelle.

It was Debretsion Gebremichael,Chairman of the TPLF and the spokesperson of the front Getachew Reda was seenwith the visitors who greeted them on arrival at Mekelle Airport on Thursday.