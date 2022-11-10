Ethiopia, TPLF disarmament talks extended

Discussion between military commanders of the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), involving the disarmament of the rebel’s troops has been extended for undisclosed reasons.

The two sides last week signed a ceasefire deal, agreeing to end the nearly two-year bloody conflict and disarm TPLF combatants through the African Union brokered peace talks in Pretoria, South Africa.

Information reaching Mereja.com has revealed ongoing discussion which began on Monday in the Kenyan capital; Nairobi was interrupted after disagreement between Ethiopia’s Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula and TPLF rebels’ military leader, Tadesse Worede.

According to Mereja.com’s sources, the United States through its Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer warned that it will take all measures in its capacity to influence the parties reach agreement.

Hammer warned the Ethiopian delegation that the US will ban flights of the Ethiopian Airlines to any part of the world, using its influence on the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) if the government is not reaching an agreement with the TPLF.

The US government also warned Addis Ababa that it will suspend all agent banks of Ethiopia in New York on condition that the government fails to reach an agreement with the rebel group.

Hammer told TPLF negotiators to agree or face demise considering that the Ethiopian forces are nearing to capture Mekelle, capital of the Tigray region.

The two sides are expected to reach final agreement on Friday on disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of the TPLF’s combatants.