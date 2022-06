Amhara Region police on June 27, 2022, opened fire on Bahir Dar University students and employees who tried to peacefully protest to condemn the recent massacre of Amhara residents in the Oromia Region of Ethiopia. One person reportedly had died, and several were injured.

Video on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@merejatv/video/7113965013609598251

[Photo: Ashara Media]