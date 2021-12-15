Abiy Ahmed’s regime in Ethiopia ramping up the arrest of journalists – CPJ

Ethiopian authorities have arrested at least 14 journalists since declaring a state of emergency on November 2 as part of the government’s response to a year-long civil war against rebel forces allied with the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF).

Those detained include two former reporters at the Tigrigna-language radio service of the state-owned Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), the editor-in-chief of the YouTube channel Ubuntu TV, an editor at the Terara Network, the co-founder of Roha TV, a freelance video journalist accredited with The Associated Press, a cameraperson, and a journalist with the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation. CPJ previously documented the arrests of six other journalists under the state of emergency. […] CONTINUE READING