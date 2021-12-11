Journalist Meaza Mohammed arrested

The arrest spree of journalists and dissidents continues today. The latest target is a brave young Ethiopian female journalist, Meaza Mohammed, whose journalistic works focused on government facilitated pogroms against the Amhara ethnic group. Meaza also criticized how Abiy Ahmed’s regime instigated, fomented, and orchestrated the bloody civil war between Amhara and Tigray regions in northern Ethiopia.

We reported yesterday about the arrest of another prominent journalist, Tamrat Negara. The government is not willing to disclose where is arrested.

Both Meaza and Tamrat are being detained by Oromia Police at an undisclosed location.

Earlier this week, a social media commentator, Iyasped Tesfaye, was arrested after an early morning raid by police.

The international community has chosen to remain silent in the face of the ongoing and worsening human rights abuse in Ethiopia.