General Tefera Mamo under house arrest as Tigrean and Oromo rebels advance toward Debre Birhan

TPLF and OLF rebels have reached within 100 km of Addis Ababa as they march to capture Debre Birhan city today. The ruling party officials in the city have reportedly fled to Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) under the command of Ethiopia’s narcissistic prime minister Abiy Ahmed has practically stopped fighting. The rebels under a unified command are entering town after town with little or no challenge from ENDF. However, they are facing stiff resistance from Amhara militia and farmers despite being out-gunned and out-maneuvered.

Abiy Ahmed’s Oromo-led regime had persistently refused to provide weapons to the Amhara militia as TPLF fighters have marched deep into the Amhara Region.

Mereja sources have confirmed that Amhara Special Force commander Gen. Tefera Mamo is once again under house arrest on the orders of Abiy Ahmed. Two weeks ago, Abiy’s attorney general Gedion Timotheos was also trying to arrest Amhara Fano leader Zemene Kasse and other Amhara Fano leaders whom the prime minister thinks are greater threats to his power. All this shows that Abiy’s focus has been to control potential opposition in Amhara region, instead of fighting off TPLF.

The wild-card in the bloody civil war is Abiy Ahmed’s 500,000 strong Oromia Special Force that has so far stayed out of the fighting and instead is camped on the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

Roads near Menelik II Palace in Addis Ababa where the Prime Minister’s office is located have now been closed to traffic by the Republican Guard troops.